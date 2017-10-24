Airtel gains customers in Sept: COAI

New Delhi : Among five incumbent private mobile operators, only Bharti Airtel added new subscribers in September while the rest lost more than 29 lakh customers, as per the data released Monday by industry body COAI. Airtel added over 10 lakh or a million customers in September which reduced the net loss of joint subscriber base of the five telecom operators (others being Idea, Vodafone, Aircel and Telenor) to 19.3 lakh, as per the report on subscriber base of GSM players. The report did not include subscriber base status of Reliance Jio, Reliance Communications,Tata Telelservices, BSNL and MTNL for September.

Telenor, which is in the process of merger with Airtel, lost 9.37 lakh subscribers. Idea lost 9.04 lakh customers. It was followed by Vodafone which lost 7 lakh customers and Aircel, 3.94 lakh customers. Kerala and Haryana led in the growth percentage of new additions with 0.69 per cent and 0.37 per cent respectively, followed by Gujarat with 0.14 per cent in September.