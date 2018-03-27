Airlines to oust directors appointed without security clearance

New Delhi : Cracking the whip, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to remove within 30 days the directors on their boards who have been appointed without prior security clearance, failing which their operations would be suspended.

In an order issued to all airline operators, the ministry said it has come across instances where airlines have appointed directors on boards flouting the civil aviation requirements (CAR) despite sensitising them from time to time.

“The matter has been reviewed in this ministry and it was decided that all the airlines who have appointed directors on their boards without security clearances shall remove such directors within 30 days from the issue of this order (dated March 23).” If the instructions are not complied within the said period, operations of the “erring companies” would be “suspended” after lapse of the stipulated period till the final decision on the security clearances is conveyed by the ministry, the order said.

As per CAR, a new director or chairman should not be appointed unless security clearance is obtained from the home ministry through the civil aviation ministry. This is applicable for scheduled as well as non-scheduled airline operators.