Aircel, India’s last small mobile operator, files for bankruptcy in NCLT

The last standing small mobile phone operator Aircel, with ts units-Aircel Cellular and Dishnet Wireless, has filed for bankruptcy in the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT)- Mumbai. This last resort was taken when the Malaysia-based Maxis company failed to strike a truce with it’s lenders and shareholder.

Significant negative business and reputational impact on the company due to unsustainable debt and increased losses, Aircel said

The co. recently shut it’s services in 6 circles to focus on its better performing ones – ​is the fourth company to go under after Reliance Jio Infocomm launched services in September 2016, undercutting prices in the telecom sector and nearly halving revenue realizations for the industry.