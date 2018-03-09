Airbus signs up Indian start-ups in new push for ‘Make in India’

Neewee and EFLIGHT, two start-ups accelerated at Airbus Bizlab India, have signed their contracts with Airbus and subsidiary NAVBLUE to bring innovative ideas in aerospace.

The two Bengaluru-based start-ups were part of five start-ups chosen a year back from the second season of the Airbus Bizlab technology acceleration programme that attracted 137 applications from nine countries. Under the mentorship of senior professionals from Airbus the start-ups built solutions that can be enhanced to meet Airbus as well as industry’s needs. Neewee’s solution is procuSense which will enhance certainty to manufacturing supply chain and procurement operations at Airbus. EFLIGHT’s trip support solution will offer a comprehensive suite of services that allows business jet pilots to optimise plans for fuel, time, route and weather.