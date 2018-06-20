AirAsia refutes allegations

New Delhi : Malaysian airlines AirAsia Group on Tuesday said that lobbying for removal of 5/20 norm was done without making any “unlawful payments” and all the required approvals for its Indian joint venture with Tatas were obtained through normal channels.

The AirAsia Group said it had entered into the joint venture with Tata Sons to set up the low cost carrier in India under the AirAsia brand “primarily because of the sterling reputation and integrity of Tata Sons in India”.

The Malaysian group holds 49 per cent stake in AirAsia India while the rest is with the Tatas. Two per cent shareholding is with two Tata group officials.