AirAsia launches mega sale, offers domestic flight tickets at Rs 999   

Good news has arrived for those who are planning a travel as AirAsia has launched mega sale offer. Travellers will be available to fly through air at a cost less than many air-conditioned train tickets.

Under the offer, travellers will be able to travel to various destinations within the country at a mere amount of Rs 999. The airline is giving this offer for domestic flights which includes travelling to cities like New Delhi, Amritsar, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kolkata among others.

The mega sale is available for booking flights till June 30, 2019 and since the sale is available for a limited period of time, the last day to book tickets is October 7, 2018. The tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Number of seats under this mega offer is limited. However, the airline has not announced the total number of seats under the offer.