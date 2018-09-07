Air taxis in India reality soon: Jayant Sinha

New Delhi : The drone policy unveiled last month will make air taxi operation in India a reality soon, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said on Thursday.

The minister took to twitter to share his optimism after he met a delegation from the taxi-hailing company Uber. “Met with @Uber Elevate team. India offers an encouraging and responsive regulatory framework to solve the challenge of urban transportation. With our progressive drone policies, we want to see air taxis becoming a reality soon!,” he tweeted and tagged a photo with the Uber team.