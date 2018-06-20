Air passenger traffic grows 16.53% in May

New Delhi : Domestic air passenger traffic grew 16.53 per cent to 11.86 million in May this year over the same period a year ago, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.

Twelve domestic airlines together flew 11.85 million passengers as compared to 10.17 million passengers in May 2017, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data showed.

Budget carrier IndiGo continued to be the market leader, carrying 4.85 million passengers in May, while full service carrier Jet Airways followed it, carrying 1.62 million passengers.

SpiceJet recorded the highest load factor in May at 94.8 per cent, followed by IndiGo at 91 per cent. The load factor of Air India stood at 81.3 per cent and it carried 1.51 million passengers in May.

“This is the 38th month in a row that we have flown the highest loads in the market which is a testament of the combined effort put in by SpiceJet,” the airline said. The cancellation rate of Air Odisha and Air Deccan, both have entered the aviation map under the regional connectivity scheme, remained the highest.