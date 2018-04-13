Air India revenue grows 11%

New Delhi : Disinvestment-bound Air India registered around 11 per cent growth in revenue, as the airline’s fiscal and performance parameters were good in the last financial year, according to its chief Pradeep Singh Kharola.

The loss-making national carrier also recorded 80 per cent passenger load factor in 2017-18 amid the government preparing for its strategic disinvestment.

Kharola on Thursday said the performance parameters of the airline had been good in the last financial year. The load factor was around 80 per cent and revenue growth was in the range of 11 per cent, he added.

“… the financials are being firmed up but fiscal parameters have been good (in 2017-18),” the chairman and managing director said.

In 2016-17, the airline raked in total revenue of Rs 22,177.68 crore compared to Rs 20,610.33 crore in the same period a year ago, as per the annual report.