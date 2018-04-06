Air India divestment: IndiGo not to bid to acquire national carrier

New Delhi: In response to queries from investors regarding IndiGo‘s involvement in the upcoming divestiture of Air India, IndiGo on Friday said it was not interested in taking over Air India’s domestic operations.

IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh, in a statement, said, “From day one, IndiGo has expressed its interest primarily in the acquisition of Air India’s international operations and Air India Express. However, that option is not available under the government’s current divestiture plans for Air India”.

“Also, as we have communicated before, we do not believe that we have the capability to take on the task of acquiring and successfully turning around all of AI’s airline operations,” he added.

IndiGo was the only airline that had officially expressed an interest to buy the state-owned carrier which is facing the brunt of government’s disinvestment plans.