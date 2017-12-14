Air Deccan gets wings again thanks to UDAN scheme, operations to begin December 23

Air Deccan is all set to re-launch operations with its first flight under the government’s Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme on December 23 by offering Rs 1 flight tickets to few lucky people. Air Deccan will fly on Mumbai-Nashik, Nashik-Pune and Mumbai-Jalgaon routes. Few carriers, including Air Deccan, had won the rights to operate UDAN flights in the first round of bidding in March and were awarded 128 routes. It will have bases in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Shilong, flying cities around them.

The company was founded in 2003 by G.R. Gopinath and merged with Kingfisher Airlines in 2008 and rebranded to Kingfisher Red. The company’s operations were stopped due to financial difficulties in 2012. The ‘UDAN’ scheme aims to connect small towns with fares as low as Rs 2,500 for a one-hour flight. Air Deccan will also operate daily return flights between Nashik and Pune and Mumbai and Jalgaon.

The airlines that win rights to operate UDAN flights are required to offer half of their seating capacity at discounted rates in return for which they get government subsidy.

The company is currently planning to connect to Delhi with another aircraft by January. Flights from the capital will move to Agra, Shimla, Ludhiana, Pantnagar, Dehradun and Kullu. Air Deccan will also add more routes: Mumbai to Kolhapur, Sholapur, Kolkata to Jamshedpur, Rourkela, Durgapur, Bagdogra, Burnpur, Cooch Behar and Agartala, Shillong to Imphal, Dimapur, Aizawl, Agartala; and Delhi to Agra, Shimla, Ludhiana, Pantnagar, Dehradun and Kulla.