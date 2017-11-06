AI scouts for $535 mn loan to buy planes

New Delhi : Air India is looking to raise loans worth $535 million to finance acquisition of three Boeing planes, including two aircraft that will be used for ferrying VVIPs, a senior airline official said. However, the disinvestment-bound carrier has reduced the required loan amount by around $20 million in less than three weeks after floating a tender where it had sought loan up to $555 million for buying the three aircraft. The delivery of three B777-300 ER planes is scheduled to be completed in February next year, with two expected to be bought in January.

Issuing a revised tender, the airline has solicited interest from lenders for loan worth up to $535 million, for which two separate term sheets would be inked. At current exchange rates, the loan would be to the tune of around Rs 3,460 crore. Out of three aircraft, two are to be acquired in January 2018.

AI to sell 2 properties to SBI: Scouting for funds, Air India is in advanced discussions with public sector lender SBI for sale of at least two residential properties that could net nearly Rs 50 crore, airline and banking sources said. While the govt moves ahead with strategic stake sale, AI continues to work to divest non-core assets.