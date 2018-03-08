AI Express to operate all-women crew flights on Women’s Day

Air India Express celebrates International Women’s Day by operating eight international all-women crew flights. All women-crew flights will take off from Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Mangalore, Mumbai and Delhi on Thursday. The airline will also felicitate all its women/girl passengers travelling on the Women’s Day with sweets, flowers etc. Functions are being organised at all its offices to felicitate the women work force of Air India Express which is about 40 per cent of its total employees. The airline is also associating with a Kochi-based NGO, Maithri, which is active in the areas of women empowerment. The women helpline number of Maithri is being circulated for building awareness among all its women passengers and employees through a specially-designed greeting card. These cards will be distributed at the airports and its offices. The all-women crew flights are: IX 435/434 Kochi-Dubai-Kochi, IX 363/348 Kozhikode-Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode, IX 345/142 Kozhikode-Dubai-Delhi, IX 549/544 Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat-Thiruvananthapuram, IX 247/248 Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai, IX 688/681 Chennai-Singapore-Tiruchirappalli, IX 813/814 Mangalore-Dubai-Mangalore, IX 115/116 Delhi-Abu Dhabi-Delhi.