AI draft tender lists four options for govt holding

New Delhi : The government is looking at four options before it for retaining a stake in the disinvestment-bound Air India, which include keeping 49, 26, 24 or zero per cent stake in the national carrier with itself, according to a senior official.

The ministry of civil aviation has prepared a draft expression of interest, which was placed before the empowered committee at a meeting last week. The draft will also be examined by the core group on disinvestment and the group of ministers constituted to prepare a strategy for the privatisation of Air India, he said.

The latter will take a decision on the various proposals following which an Expression of Interest (EoI) will be formally invited.

“The draft EoI prepared by the ministry gives different options to the decision making authorities. It gives the pros and cons for different options, which include retaining 49, 26, 24 or zero stake,” a senior official of the ministry of civil aviation said.