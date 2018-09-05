Ad Club salutes best brands with Marquees 2018

The Advertising Club on Tuesday announced the winners of Marquees 2018 at a glittering award ceremony in Mumbai. The second edition of Marquees brought together thought leaders and industry stalwarts of the marketing world to announce the names of brands that either created a space for themselves in a cluttered market or managed to positively shift perception that led to behavioural changes. Marquees has created a niche for itself by celebrating excellence in marketing and this edition was presented by Zee and powered by Colors and Republic TV in partnership with One India.

The entries at this year’s Marquees were judged by a high power jury headed by Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman & MD, Hindustan Unilever & Executive Vice President, Unilever South Asia, and with CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP India; Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises; Agnello Dias, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Taproot Dentsu; Naveen Chopra, Sr. Advisor, TPG Capital and Raj Nayak, COO, Viacom 18.

The winners of the Sector Awards at Marquees 2018 were:

Maruti Suzuki in Auto:4-Wheeler category, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters in Auto: 2-Wheeler, Reliance Jio (Telecom Service Provider), LG (durables), HDFC Life (Life Insurance), State Bank of India (Banking), Paytm mall (E-commerce), Xiaomi (Handsets), Parle (FMCG: Foods), Brooke Bond (FMCG: Beverages), Surf Excel (FMCG: Household Care) and Colgate (FMCG: Personal Care).

Partho Dasgupta, CEO, BARC India and Chairman, Marquee Awards, said “At the outset, I would like to congratulate the winners of Marquees 2018. The awards are a recognition of your efforts and contribution to the world of marketing. I hope these awards are a stepping stone for creating transparent and credible marketing initiatives that will reinforce the brand values of your company and connect deeper with your stakeholders”

Taking the conventional route is usually the easiest and safest route for brands. However, some brands opted for the road less travelled and succeeded against the odds. Marquees 2018 paid a special tribute to the marketing efforts of these brands who turned the tide in the face of an adversity through the special awards category.

The five winners of the special category were: AMFI (Breathing New Life into a Category), IPL (Creating a Global Impact), Carvaan by Saregama (Reimagining for the Better), Nykaa.com (Carving out a Niche) and Hotstar (Digital Media Property) Marquees has quickly established itself as the foremost of all marketing awards.

The awards evaluated brand performance objectively, with data from Kantar IMRB thus making the winners a truly “Marquee” property. The award recognised the brand custodians and all aspects of marketing – price, product, presence and promotion that resulted in a game-changer moment for the brand.

Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, media and OOH, Madison Communications & President, The Advertising Club said, “I would like to congratulate each Marquee winner and thank them for setting standards that inspire us.”

The award ceremony was attended by more than 500 high profile industry leaders of the advertising, marketing, media, research and communication fraternity. The Ad Club is a catalyst in not only guiding the advertising industry but also creating an ecosystem for positive marketing.