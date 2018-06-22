Action against entities soon in NSE probe over servers

Mumbai : The markets regulator on Thursday said it has initiated enforcement actions against various entities in the National Stock Exchange co-location case.

The watchdog has been probing the alleged lapses in high-frequency trading offered through the NSE’s co-location facility.

“We have received the NSE investigation report in the co-location case… we have completed the examination of the investigation report… have initiated enforcement actions,”

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said.

According to him, in the coming few days, the enforcement actions which have been initiated are likely to be completed against various entities which are involved.

He was speaking to reporters after the markets regulator’s board meeting here.

The regulator was probing allegations that some brokers had unfair access to NSE’s high frequency trading systems.