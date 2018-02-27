Free Press Journal
ACC, Ambuja put off merger plan

— By Agencies | Feb 27, 2018 12:08 am
New Delhi : ACC and Ambuja Cements, the two Indian units of LafargeHolcim, on Monday said they are not proceeding with the merger at this juncture.

“On the basis of a comprehensive evaluation carried out by both the special committee, the board is of the opinion that there are at present certain constraints in implementing a merger between the company and Ambuja Cements (ACL),” ACC said.

The company is therefore not proceeding with the merger at this juncture, though this remains the ultimate objective, it added.


