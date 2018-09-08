ABB’s charging system to power car in 8 mins

New Delhi: Power major ABB on Friday unveiled its fast-charging system, which can power batteries of a car in flat 8 minutes to run up to 200 KM at Move Global Mobility Summit in the capital.

“For the first time in India, ABB showcased the Terra HP fast-charging system, which can power up a car for 200 km in just a single charge in just 8 mins. It is ideally suited for highway rest stops and petrol stations, where the highest power is required to minimize charging time,” an ABB statement said.

ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer was present here at the MOVE Global Mobility Summit 2018 at Vigyan Bhavan. He was one of the key industry leaders to deliver his views at the inaugural session in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ulrich commended the Indian government for its ambitious and enlightened vision for transforming the transport system to e-mobility. He further highlighted some of ABB’s technologies with which they look forward to support India’s e-mobility revolution.