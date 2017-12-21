ABB bags Rs 134 crore contract from Indian Railways

Mumbai: ABB India today said it has bagged an order worth Rs 134 crore from the Indian Railways to supply traction equipment for electric locomotives.

Under the contract, ABB will deliver traction converters, stand-alone auxiliary converters and vehicle control units for 64 electric locomotives, which will be used for passenger and freight operations, the company said in a statement issued here. This solution will be locally manufactured at ABB’s Nelamangala production unit in Bengaluru and supplied to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), which manufactures the locomotives.

“This order further strengthens our position in the Indian market where the government wants to equip electric locomotives with the next generation of propulsion systems, with the state-of-the-art traction converters,” ABB India managing director Sanjeev Sharma said.

He further said the company’s technology offerings have also evolved in line with the changing requirements of the Indian railway network like clean energy, electrification, safety, speed, robustness, and such. “Our global leadership in railway and transportation technologies ensure that we can continue to develop and deploy the latest in the future of transportation technology for the fourth largest railway network in the world,” Sharma added.