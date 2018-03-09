AAI lines up Rs 18k-cr capex plan for 4 years
Hyderabad : Airports Authority of India (AAI) has chalked out a programme for upgradation of airports with an expenditure of Rs 18,000 crore in the next four years.
This is even as the civil aviation ministry hopes to move the amendment of the AAI Act, 1994 in the ongoing budget session, a top official of the ministry said on Thursday.
RN Choubey also said the aviation sector in the country needs about 8,000 to 10,000 pilots during the next 5 to 6 years owing to the growth surge in the sector.
“AAI today, has got a capital expenditure plan of about Rs 18,000 crore to be spent in four years for airport upgradations,” he said at a press conference on the sidelines of Wings India 2018, a biennial event on Civil Aviation and Aerospace being held here.
“As far as the amendment of AAI Act is concerned, we hope to move it in the current session and thereafter it is for the parliament (to pass). If the matter is referred to a select committee, it may take a little longer. But if everything goes well I think the amendment should happen in six months. Either in this session or the next, it should be through,” he said.
The Amendment allows AAI to use its land in a liberal way. He said, the Assam government has come forward to provide Rs 100 crore per annum for three years to start international destinations to Southeast Asia under the Udan scheme and the ministry will help the state in conducting bidding process.
JUST ARRIVED
- Mumbai: Gazdhar Bandh pumping station to have German-made steel screens
- Justice Loya death case: Independent probe to ascertain the exact cause of the death, says Prashant Bhushan
- Mumbai: BMC starts process to hire dewatering pumps as monsoon approaches
- Soon, prisoners won’t have to leave jail for treatment in Maharashtra
- 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case: Farooq Takla arrested in Dubai four months ago, India got custody on Thursday
EDITOR’S PICK
Statue razing: Unbecoming conduct
Political parties often find it hard to control their over-enthusiastic supporters. For, they rely on them to go out and…
There is something amiss with fertilizers
There is something amiss with the fertiliser industry in India. A look at the basic figures does suggest a mixed…
How are Hema, Rekha, Jaya & Sushma?
The President of India Ram Nath Kovind put it simply at a function called earlier this year to honour women…
Donald Trump triggers trade wars
Politicians make all sorts of promises to get elected. Once in power, they come face to face with the reality…
A bizarre solution to gun violence
Donald Trump has dismissed the massacre at the Florida school as the act of a ‘mentally disturbed’ person. He blamed…