8 cos in race to buy PACL properties

New Delhi : Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has received proposals from eight interested entities that can offer higher price for the properties belonging to PACL group, than that proposed by the company.

The regulator had invited counter proposals from interested entities last month. The entities were required to submit such proposal till June 21, to R M Lodha committee, in response to the proposal submitted by PACL.

The move was a part of efforts made by Sebi to recover funds totalling Rs 60,000 crore from the group.

“The committee has received eight counter proposals by the end of business hours on June 21, 2018,” Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

PACL also known as Pearl Group, which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses, was found by Sebi to have collected these funds through illegal collective investment schemes over 18 years.