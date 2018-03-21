7.5% growth not enough to boost jobs, says Rajan

New Delhi : Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said reforms are likely to be put on the shelf till the next general elections but expressed hope that the country will move up to a “higher plane of growth” thereafter.

Rajan raised concerns about employment generation, saying India’s 7.5 per cent growth will not be able create good jobs for the 12 million people coming into the labour market every year. “I think to some extent, reforms will be put on the shelf till the next election. But post-election, if we can accelerate this pace of reform, there’s no reason why in two or three years we couldn’t move up to a higher plane of growth,” he said.

