`5,400 crore worth of undisclosed income detected : Govt tell Supreme Court

New Delhi: A whopping Rs 5,400 crore worth of “undisclosed income” has been detected by law-enforcing agencies till January 10 since demonetisation came into force last November, the government has told the Supreme Court. It also made references to “various malpractices” which came to fore post demonetisation, including the use of old currency notes for buying gold. Giving details about the raids and recoveries by the law -enforcing agencies, it said that after the demonetisation period of November 9 to Dec 30, 2016, the Income Tax department had initiated “Operation Clean Money” on January 31 to leverage technology and data analysis for e-verification of the cash deposits made during that period.