350TH Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singhji

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal impressed upon millions of devotees, who have converged here on the sacred 350th Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, to follow the philosophy and teachings of great Sikh Guru to carve out an egalitarian society irrespective of parochial considerations of caste, color and creed.

Addressing the mammoth gathering during a religious congregation here, the Chief Minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, said that Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji was a true votary of socialism, human rights and religious freedom. He said that Guru Ji vehemently espoused the cause of respect for all religions and gave message to humanity against forcible religious conversions by urging his father the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib to sacrifice at the altar of righteousness (Dharma) and justice. He said that to fight against this oppression zealously, the tenth Sikh Guru created Khalsa panth to empower the poor and underprivileged people to fight against injustice and tyranny unleashed by the mighty Mughals.