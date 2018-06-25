34 vie for MD post in PSBs

New Delhi : After completing the selection of executive directors, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) will next week begin the process for identifying suitable candidates for the post of managing directors (MDs) in nearly a dozen state-owned banks.

This is the first time in so many years that deputy managing directors of State Bank of India (SBI) will appear for interview for the post of MDs of the nationalised bank. The BBB, the advisory body formed by the government for selection of candidates for top level board appointment, will interview as many as 34 executive directors, deputy managing directors and other eligible senior officials. Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said that the BBB headed by former Secretary Department of Personnel and Training BP Sharma has fixed interview schedule.

“As per the schedule interview will be held over three days beginning June 28,” he said. There are already some vacancies at the MD level and some would be created during course of the current fiscal, he said without giving any further details. Some of the existing MD level vacancies are at different banks, including Dena Bank, Andhra Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank.

As per the convention, MD in the Punjab & Sind Bank has always been held by person belonging to one particular community. Even the first non-executive chairman of the bank is from the community. Besides, MD level vacancies will be created in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Central Bank of India and United Bank of India.