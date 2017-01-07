3 more banks cut lending rates by up to 1 per cent

New Delhi : Three more banks, including Syndicate Bank and Citi India on Friday reduced benchmark lending rates by up to 1 per cent, joining others in the rate cut bandwagon.

Public sector Syndicate Bank reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.7 per cent to 8.75 per cent for 1-year tenor, Syndicate Bank said in a filing on stock exchanges. With the reduction in benchmark rate, home, car and other loans linked to MCLR would become cheaper.The bank has reduced MCLR by 1 per cent to 8.35 per cent from 9.35 per cent for 1-month tenor, it said. However, MCLR for the 6-month period has been reduced by 0.8 percentage points to 8.60 per cent.Foreign lender Citi India reduced its home loan rate by 0.7 per cent.It will reduce the interest rate to 8.80 per cent from 9.50 per cent, effective January 9, Citi India said in a statement. Another public sector lender, Indian Overseas Bank also slashed the benchmark lending rate. Following reduction, the one-year MCLR has come down to 8.65 per cent effective from Saturday.

Private sector Kotak reduce base rate or the minimum lending rate by 0.1 per cent to 9.3 per cent. Banks are flush with deposits following demonetisation. Banks have switched to MCLR as their new benchmark lending rate from June last year, replacing the base rate system for new borrowers. It is calculated on the marginal cost of borrowing and return on net worth for banks.