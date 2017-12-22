2G verdict proves stand of no wrongdoing: Firms

“The damage suffered by me and the companies continues to affect the health and financial status of my company…”- Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra

New Delhi : From Essar to Unitech, all the corporates named in India’s biggest graft case, on Thursday, hailed their acquittal saying their position of no wrongdoing in the 2G telecom spectrum allocation case has been vindicated. While billionaire Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group issued a very short statement that it “welcomes court verdict”, Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra — who is in jail on orders of the Supreme Court (SC) for failure to allocate flats to owners – said his companies continue to pay the price for a “fraudulently” foisted case.

A special court has acquitted former telecom minister A Raja and business executives on charges of corruption and cheating in the alleged below-market-price sale of lucrative telecom spectrum licences in 2008 due to a lack of evidence. The case forced the Supreme Court, in 2012, to cancel 122 licences sold to eight companies, including the local joint ventures of – Norway’s Telenor ASA, UAE’s Etisalat and Russia’s Sistema, calling the 2008 allocation as flawed and influenced by those with money power. “We are thankful to the Hon’ble Court for the judgement since it vindicates our stated position, and the Hon’ble Court has accepted it,” an Essar spokesperson stated in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Reliance and the Essar Group were accused of violating rules by having stakes in telecom companies while bidding for the licences. It was alleged that the new companies they floated were a front to secure new spectrum licences and resell them at a profit owing to the boom in the telecom sector. The companies consistently denied the charges.”Reliance Group welcomes [the] court verdict,” a group spokesperson said in a statement. Unitech Wireless, a subsidiary of real estate group Unitech, had got a pan-India telecom licence in early 2008 by paying the government Rs 1,658 crore under the infamous first-come, first-serve policy. In October that year, it sold 67.25 per cent to Telenor of Norway for Rs 6,120 crore. “There was no wrongdoing on my part or on the part of my companies,” Unitech’s Chandra said in a statement. “However the damage suffered by me and the companies continues to affect the health and financial status of my company and they continue to pay the price for this case having been foisted on us fraudulently and without any basis.” Stating that the group had placed a robust defence rebutting each and every charge against, Chandra said he will use the opportunity to rebuild the company and “focus on delivery to all our home buyers”. Besides letting of Reliance ADA Group officials Gautam Doshi, Hari Nair and Surendra Pipara, Essar Group promoters Anshuman and Ravi Ruia, the court had also acquited two promoters of D B Realty Ltd, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka.

The Abu Dhabi-based Etisalat bought a 45 per cent stake in Balwa’s Swan Telecom for about USD 900 million in September 2008, renaming it Etisalat DB the following year. DB Realty in a statement said its managing directors and key managerial personnel, Goenka and Balwa have been released from all allegations.