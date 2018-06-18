22 GMs to be elevated as state bank EDs soon

Mumbai : The Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the advisory body formed by the government for selection of candidates for top level board appointments, has recommended names of 22 general managers to be elevated as executive directors at various state banks.

This is the first major exercise undertaken by the BBB, headed by former Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Secretary B P Sharma.

Now, the government will have to give the final nod for the appointments.

“The Government of India will make the final decision on appointments,” said BBB in its statement.

These recommendations are based on interactions held by the BBB with eligible candidates from public sector banks towards appointment against vacancies in state banks for the period 2018-19, the statement added.

Recently, interim finance minister Piyush Goyal has assured that the government and BBB are trying to make sure that all the vacant posts in public sector banks (PSBs) be filled in a month’s time. He had also added the finance ministry has given all the details that was requested by BBB to speed up the process.

EDs selected by the BBB are Sanjay Aggarwal, Agyey Kumar Azad, Manas Ranjan Biswal, Ajit Kumar Das, Vijay Dube, Dinesh Kumar Poonam Chand Garg, Gopal Gusain, Shanti Lal Jain, Vivek Jha, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Ajay K Khurana, Atul Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, A Manimekhalai, P R Rajagopal, K Ramchandran, K Srinivasa Rao, Usha Ravi, Alok Srivastava, Hemant Kumar Tamta, Shenoy Vishwanath Vittal and Ajay Vyas.

Now, the body has a huge task ahead of it, as there are over four PSBs that are functioning without a CEO or MD. Banks that have top-level positions vacant are Allahabad Bank, Dena Bank, Andhra Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.