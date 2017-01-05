2% rise in patent filing by Indians

New Delhi : With the government taking steps to promote intellectual property rights, filing of patents by Indians have increased by about 2 per cent to 8,273 during April-November this financial year. According to the data of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), domestic filing of patents stood at 8,130 during April-November 2015-16. However, filings of applications by foreigners have dipped to 21,142 in the nine months period of the current fiscal as against 23,105 during the same period previous year.

During the April-December period, overall filing of patent applications declined to 33,193 as against 35,430 in the corresponding period previous fiscal, the data showed, reports PTI. “The numbers have come down because foreign fillings have dipped,” Joint Secretary in DIPP, Rajiv Aggarwal, told reporters here.On the other hand, the number of applications for trademarks increased to 2,09,563 in April-December as against 2,07,923 in the same period of previous year.

Talking about the awareness programmes on intellectual property rights (IPRs), Aggarwal said that Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched an IPR Enforcement Toolkit for police. He said that this toolkit is a ready reckoner for police officials across the country in dealing with IP crimes, specifically Trade Marks counterfeiting and Copyrights piracy.In addition to details of offences under various laws, it provides for checklists for registering a complaint and conducting search and seizures.