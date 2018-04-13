2 NuPower execs questioned

New Delhi : The CBI on Thursday quizzed Umanath Vaikunt Nayak, a director in the NuPower Renewables that was founded by the husband of ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, and Mahesh Chandra Punglia, considered a close aide of Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot, in connection with the bank’s Rs 3,250-crore loan to the Videocon group at the agency headquarters here, officials said.

The agency had been questioning the then senior executives of the NuPower Renewables and Videocon in Mumbai but it is the first time they were called here for their questioning.

IT issues second notice to Deepak Kochhar

The Income Tax Department has issued a second notice to Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, after it received a “part reply” from him in connection with its tax evasion probe with links to the Videocon bank loan case, officials said. An authorised representative of Kochhar, they said, submitted official documents and statements to the department two days ago, in reply to a notice first issued to him early this month. They said as the replies were not “complete” and lacked full information, Kochhar has been asked to submit the rest of the details by this week, including the flow of about Rs 325 crore from two Mauritius-based firms to his firm.

Sebi probes into corporate governance breaches

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated an enquiry into the controversial Rs 3250 crore loan sanctioned to the Videocon group by ICICI Bank, to check for possible lapses in disclosure and corporate governance norms.

According to sources, the regulator has sought documents from the private sector lender on decisions of its board of directors on the loan.