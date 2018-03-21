2 Nirav Modi cos accused of diverting duty-free diamonds

Mumbai : The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has registered a fresh case against absconding diamond czar Nirav Modi and his two firms Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd and Firestar International Pvt Ltd, for alleged diversion of diamonds and pearls worth Rs 890 crore.

“This case is about diversion of duty free goods by the SEZ units of Nirav Modi Group of companies viz. Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd., Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. etc. situated at Surat and Jaipur. These units are into import and export of diamonds, pearls and jewellery,” a DRI officer said. In the units situated at Special Economic Zone (SEZ), goods are allowed to be imported duty free for the purpose of export.

“The investigation done so far has revealed that there was difference in the declared stock value of the diamonds/pearls in the SEZ units when compared with the ascertained actual value of the same. This clearly indicates that certain stock of these goods have been diverted to domestic tariff area,” he added. It has been noticed from the scrutiny of the documents available that the goods worth Rs 890 crore (approx.), involving customs duty of Rs 52 crore (approx.), appears to have been diverted by the SEZ units of the Nirav Modi Group of companies to the domestic market.

In 2014, DRI had booked a similar case of customs duty evasion against the three SEZ firms (M/s Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd., M/s Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Radashir Jewellery Co. P. Ltd.) of Nirav Modi Group in Surat. The firms had paid Rs 48.21 crore (customs duty along with interest and penalty) in that case. In relation to the cases, booked in 2014, prosecution has been launched against Nirav Modi and his three companies, for offences under section 132 and 135 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Choksi refuses to join CBI probe

NEW Delhi: Jeweller Mehul Choksi has refused to join a CBI probe in the PNB scam and claimed that “untenable” allegations had resulted in “sudden closure” of his business and exposed him and his family to “threats” from former associates.

In his latest letter to the CBI dated March 16, Choksi also mentioned his medical condition, suspended passport, media trial to decline the agency’s communication asking him to join the probe. “…till date the Regional Passport Office has not communicated with me and my passport continues to remain suspended…I assure your good offices that I’m not making any excuse, whatsoever to travel to India,” he said in the letter addressed to investigation officer of the case.