12 major ports cargo traffic up 3.46 per cent

New Delhi : The country’s top 12 major ports have recorded a growth of 3.46 per cent in cargo traffic during April-November 2017, handling 439.66 million tonnes (MT) cargo, the government said.

“Major ports in India have recorded a growth of 3.46 per cent and together handled 439.66 MT of cargo during the period April to November, 2017 as against 424.96 MT handled during the corresponding period of previous year,” the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement, reports PTI.

The highest growth was registered by Cochin Port (17.93 per cent), followed by Paradip (13.13 per cent), Kolkata (12.64 per cent), New Mangalore (7.07 per cent) and JNPT (5.69 per cent), the statement said. It said Cochin Port growth was mainly due to increase in traffic of POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) and Containers. In Kolkata Port, overall growth was 12.64 per cent. Kolkata Dock System (KDS) registered traffic growth of 4.33 per cent.

India has 12 major ports — Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore, V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) which handle approximately 61 per cent of the country’s total cargo traffic.