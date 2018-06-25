11 heads to appear before parliamentary panel tomorrow

New Delhi: Heads of 11 state-owned banks will apprise a parliamentary committee of the problems of mounting bad loans and increasing fraud cases on Tuesday, sources said.

They will be appearing before the Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, which is looking into ‘Banking Sector in India- Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward, including non-performing assets/ stressed assets in banks/financial institutions’. Top officials of IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Maharashtra, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank and Allahabad Bank, will make presentations before the panel and respond to queries on June 26, said sources.