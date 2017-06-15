10 per cent customs duty on 4G telecom equipment import

New Delhi : Import of 4G telecom equipment by mobile telephony service providers will attract a 10 per cent basic customs duty, a move that will impact firms investing in new technology. So far, there had been no clarity on the import duty on such equipment as to whether they are covered under the global Information Technology Agreement (ITA) — which allowed a host of IT and telecom product exemption as per basic customs duty under WTO provisions.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has instructed field formations that 4G equipment import will be subject to basic customs duty and assessment orders be passed accordingly. “The field formations had some doubt. We have told them that such import will be subject to 10 per cent basic customs duty plus additional duty plus cess,” an official said, reports PTI.

Basic customs duty on 2G and 3G cellular equipment are exempt. However, a countervailing duty of around 12.75 per cent is levied on them. The official further said the provisional assessment orders issued by the field formations will be altered and all such imports will be subject to customs duty.

“The provisional assessment order had said final tax demand will be decided based on the decision taken on whether it is exempt under ITA,” the official said.