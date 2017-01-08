Modi Doctrine: The Foreign Policy of India’s Prime Minister- Review

Modi Doctrine: The Foreign Policy of India’s Prime Minister

Author: Sreeram Chaulia

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Pages: 251

Price: Rs. 599

‘Modi Doctrine: The Foreign Policy of India’s Prime Minister’ is a remarkable book written by Sreeram Chaulia, a Professor and Dean at the Jindal School of International Affairs. The book is remarkable in the sense that it goes into the details of the aggressive foreign policy adopted by PM Modi. The author also highlights how it is different from the earlier Prime Ministers.

Interestingly the foreword is written by Shaurya Doval, Director of India Foundation & Managing Director Zeus Caps. He says the foreign policy has grown more dynamic and proactive. In the first two years of PM Modi’s regime, according to Doval, the government of India achieved many significant things which transformed India’s global positioning.

Two years is a too little time to arrive to any conclusion. The first year is generally considered as a honeymoon period. The result of any significant policy change can be seen only after around three years. One needs to see the book within this limitations. For example it does not include cancellation of 19th South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC) summit.

The book emphasis on how Prime Minister is giving importance to Indian Diaspora. Whenever he travels abroad he make it a point to meet NRIs and OCIs (Overseas Citizens of India) and tries to address their issues. By the end of his first year in office, Modi had visited eighteen countries, a record in itself. As of July 2016, PM covered forty-two countries, six of which hosted him twice and one received him four times. No earlier PM had travelled so much in such a short time.

He was attracted by the China and its development since he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. He visited China four times when he was CM. The Chinese media hailed him as ‘India’s Nixon’. It was US President Richard Nixon who established diplomatic relations with China with the help of Pakistan. The success story of China is a phenomenal.

The trade with the neighbouring countries played a major role in the success of China. Chaulia says after the USA, the top trading partners of China are all neighbours in East Asia, viz. Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Our trade deficit with China is $40 billion. Scenario is different in case of India.

The intra-SAARC trade comprises of less than five per cent of the total trade that SAARC member countries engage with the rest of the world. It is nothing even though there is an ample opportunities for the expansion of trade in South Asia. It is a least integrated region and various barriers to the free movement of goods and people. The intra-regional trade is much more in case of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEANS), European Union (EU) etc.

Keeping this in mind, PM began well with inviting leaders of SAARC countries for his swearing in ceremony. He began his foreign tours with Bhutan and then Nepal. He was tremendous popular in Nepal during his two visit to Kathmandu. He visited last in November 2014 for the 18th SAARC summit. He planned roads and corridors for free movement of goods and services by connecting Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN).

Author puts it as India’s version of China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative. China is much ahead as far as trade and investment is concerned in the South Asia. Author says conclusion of Land Boundary Agreement (LBA) with Bangladesh in May 2015 is a significant achievement. It was prepared by the Manmohan Singh government but could not be executed primarily because of the opposition from BJP leaders, a fact which cannot be ignored.

The author did not see Modi doctrine failed in Nepal. Economic blockade in late September 2015 immediately after the promulgation of the new Constitution of Nepal did generate anti-India sentiment. The role of K Jaishankar, Indian foreign secretary, and his visit two days before the Constitution was to be promulgated became a big issue in Nepal.

The political leadership of Nepal saw it as India’s interference in the internal affairs of Nepal. Subsequently, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ replaced K P Oli as the PM. Nepalis see India played a role in bringing Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Center) and Nepali Congress (NC) together. China gained significantly following blockade. As a landlocked country Nepal has decided not to depend too much on India and did various agreements with China.

The Afghan President Ashraf Ghani first tried to woo Pakistan for ending militancy but later denounced. Of late China has entered into the picture. They began to play a role of moderator in peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Maldives has endorsed China’s OBOR. The presence of China in the Indian Ocean is a big challenge before Modi government.

The book does not cover cancellation of SAARC summit because the work of book was completed before it happened. But, the biggest challenge before Modi is how to see that SAARC itself does not get derailed. The 19th SAARC summit was to be held in Islamabad this month but India decided to boycott following terrorists attack on Uri. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan responded to India’s boycott and they also decided not to participate.

Finally, it had to be cancelled. Now, the biggest challenge before Modi government is to see that SAARC does not die. India is the biggest nation in the SAARC and it was also because of India’s initiative SAARC summit could not be held. So, India has a moral responsibility to take it forward along with Nepal, as they had organized 18th SAARC Summit in November 2014.

The book is important for the researchers, journalists, students etc. At the same time one need to keep in mind that the author is highly influenced by Modi Doctrine and so objectivity is missing at some places.