Choices: Inside the Making of India’s Foreign Policy- Review

Choices: Inside the Making of India’s Foreign Policy

Author: Shivshankar Menon

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 224

Price: Rs. 599

Former Foreign Secretary and National Security Advisor (NSA) Shivshankar Menon has come out with a book Choices: Inside the Making of India’s Foreign Policy. He was a distinguished diplomat and was part of various achievements in India’s Foreign Policy. He narrates five significant Foreign Policy choices in his book.

They are:

Pacifying the border issue with China: The 1993 Border Peace and Tranquility Agreement.

The Civil Nuclear Agreement with USA.

Restraint or Riposte? Mumbai attacks and Cross Border Terrorism from Pakistan.

Sri Lanka eliminates Liberation Tigers of Tamil Ealam (LTTE)

India pledges No First Use of Nuclear Weapons.

In all these five important and sensitive issues there were choices before Indian government. Opinions were divided. It is not easy to make choices when opinions are divided sharply. Indian government took a risk of survival on Civil Nuclear Agreement. It was a choice. Dr Manmohan Singh had an option of postponing the agreement but he went ahead with the agreement. Choices are difficult but the political leadership has to opt one for another. Diplomat’s plays crucial role in decision making.

Mumbai was attacked on November 26, 2008. Over three days terrorists from Pakistan killed 166 people including 26 foreigners and injured more than 308. Indians were shocked. Couple of right-wing parties demanded, at least, surgical strike in Pakistan to teach them a lesson. Indian government was in a dilemma – to strike or not. Such kinds of decisions are not easy to make for the political leadership. On the one side there is a public sentiment. But, decisions cannot be made on the basis of public sentiment. The leadership has to think of consequences, effective ways to counter, international opinion etc. One of the finest officers M K Naranayan was then NSA and Menon Foreign Secretary. The author was in favour of retaliation, overt action against Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) headquarters in Muridke in Punjab or LeT camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Indian government opted against surgical strike after series of formal and informal meetings. The author candidly accepts that: “But on sober reflection and hindsight, I now believe that the decision not to retaliate militarily and to concentrate diplomatic, covert and other means was the right one for that time and place.” An attack on Pakistan would have united Pakistan behind its Army and weakened civilian government elected few months earlier. The Pakistan government had sought better relations with India. The Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was visiting Delhi on the night when attack on Mumbai began. Last year India did a surgical strike after attacks on Uri but the question is what we achieved? The Sharm-el-Sheikh joint statement of 2009 referred Balochistan and various political parties in India criticised the inclusion of Balochistan in the statement. The author dismisses the criticism casually.

In another chapter author defends India’s No-First-Use Nuclear Policy. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under A B Vajpayee adopted no-first-use doctrine after India tested nuclear weapons at Pokhran in 1998. All subsequent governments reiterated the doctrine. The doctrine of credible minimum deterrence means if anyone dared use nuclear weapons against India, we would assuredly retaliate and inflict unacceptable damage on the adversary. The issue is Nuclear Weapons do not act as deterrence between India and Pakistan. The author says, “The Pakistan army seems to believe that Pakistan’s nuclear shield permits Pakistan to undertake terrorists’ attacks on India without fear of retaliation.” But, it does not happen that way. Kargil was attacked after one year of nuclear tests by Pakistan but India responded heavily and Pakistan had to seek US help for safe passages.

The 26-year-old civil war in Sri Lanka ended in May 2009. It was always difficult for India to influence Sri Lankan leadership during war time as it was Sinhalese. The Sri Lankan society was clearly divided between Tamils and Sinhalese. Various Tamilian politicians in India played with the Tamil sentiments and Indian leadership had to take note of it. In 1987, then PM Rajiv Gandhi, signed an agreement with then President of Sri Lanka Junius Jayewardene and India sent Indian Peace Keeping Forces (IPKF).

Jayewardene’s successor Ranasinghe Premadasa was against the presence of IPKF. Finally on March 24 1990 last IPKF soldier left Sri Lanka. On May 21, 1991 Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a female LTTE suicide bomber. It was a turning point. During the last phase of Sri Lankan Army’s operation India’s role was to see civilians are saved. After Sri Lankan Army cleared North and East Sri Lanka from LTTE, India was involved in a big way in rehabilitation. By mere military power Sri Lanka eliminated the most organised militant organisation. Compared to many other states, Sri Lankan state is weak.

The 1993 Border Peace and Tranquillity Agreement with China were not easy. Then PM P V Narasimha Rao took initiative and finally got a commitment from China to maintain a status quo on the Indo-China border. Negotiations with China are never easy. Now we see the growing relations between two nations. Bilateral trade expanded and China is India’s largest trading partner in goods.