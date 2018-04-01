A Simple Guide To Banking by Divesh Mishra: Review

Name of the book: A Simple Guide to Banking

Author: Divesh Mishra

Publisher: MPower Publisher

Price: Rs 399-

Pages: 185

Author Divesh Mishra has worked with two leading banks, SBI Group and HDFC followed by his own enterprise. He firmly believes that banking is fun and anyone having a flair for meeting people and an ear to listen can flourish as a banker. Generally, banking is considered a dull subject but in this book, the author is successful in making the subject exciting. Author has given the book a tinge of fiction and his experience as a banker and as a trainer in his entrepreneurial venture is reflected in the book.

The book starts with a comparison of the banking activity with that of an automobile. The aim is to quickly baptise a beginner into a learner of banking and financial services. The chapters are split into Pre-learning post and Learning Post. Pre-learning has three chapters and Post Learning 16 and the book ends with After Learning Post. Most of the chapters are small and to the point, making the reading pleasurable.

In the Learning Posts section, banking is seen through the untiring efforts of a young entrepreneur who decides to act to ensure economic prosperity for his town people who are otherwise careless about their money matters. In the Learning Post named ‘Let’s Build a Bank’, the economy of the town & its economic classes has been explained. A bank named ‘First Town Bank Limited’ or FTBL takes birth in the town and opens its doors for its people who have never cared about their hard-earned money earlier. The bank offers both: the safety of the deposit and income from interest. FTBL now has ‘liabilities’. The bank progresses towards profits as it starts disbursing loans. The bank’s balance sheet now shows ‘assets’ as well. Progression of the bank is shown from maintaining simple Saving Account (Demand Deposits or Demand Liabilities) and Project Loans (Medium to Long Term Loans or Long-Term Assets) to various other areas of banking services and products. The book covers easily understandable write-ups on different banking topics such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Book Keeping and Accounting Principles, Working Capital Finance, Retail Banking, Wholesale Digital Banking, Non-Performing Assets, Duties of a Relationship Manager (RM) under a learning post named ‘PHIRST’. This concept of PHIRST is applicable universally to the role of a relationship manager. The book culminates in explaining the applications and benefits of the banking knowledge in the personal life.

The book is principally aimed at those young minds who aspire towards a career in the banking and financial sector. But the book will be of interest to anyone who wants to learn about banking. In the time of banking scams, one will have to admit that the book has got the timing right and abbreviations like NPA to GDP are well explained. The book is well structured and jargons free. The glossary is quite helpful. Since the book is for beginners, complex terms like Blockchain, Crypto Currency, BASEL Norms etc have been rightly kept out of preview.

Author considers the book as the proverbial drop in the ocean and also considers that every drop counts. One couldn’t agree more with him.