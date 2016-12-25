A House without windows: Review

Title: A House without windows

Author: Nadia Hashimi

Publisher: William Morrow (an imprint of HARPER COLLINS publishers)

Pages: 414

I must admit I had never heard of Nadia Hashimi, although she had already written two bestselling novels, the first being “The Pearl that broke the shell”. Judging by this new book, which I have now read, I presume the earlier praise must be from American readers, for whom, Afghanistan is the flavour of the month. The writer left her birth country at an early age and came to America via Pakistan, where her family has done well.

Does she remember well her country of origin? I would not think so, judging by the depth of her description of the land, the people and their lifestyles. I may be wrong, but there is a déjà vu throughout, perhaps because I belong to the same Asian subcontinent, where our lifestyles are almost similar and therefore I learnt nothing new about Afghanistan from this book. There is not much to say about her writing style, I am afraid: Short chapters jump from birth country to the adopted one before you get the gist of the action. You have to find your way through the story.

First you are in a home “at home”, a couple of pages later you are in the United States with an immigrant family, who has done well, but whose son Yusuf, a lawyer, wants to go back home to do good work there. So he joins an NGO and is assigned to Zeba, who is in prison for an alleged murder of her husband Kamal.

Zeba’s mother, Gulnaz, who has vivid green eyes and (unless you have forgotten, they are remindful of that Afghan girl with those green eyes on the cover of NAT GEO that went viral). Gulzar is also a “jaadugar” and works helpful magic for other prison inmates at the prison where her daughter is held.

All things considered, life in a village prison isn’t too bad compared to descriptions one has read about prison life in India. And yet life is so similar to that in India: a raped girl loses her honour, a woman’s life in her home is tragic, where her husband beats her everyday as she slaves and toils for him and cares for the children. Does that sound like an old Indian film? Yes it does, what with each short chapter similar to snatches of scenes in a film catching up with several characters and landscapes.

Had the book been shorter with fewer characters, especially the imprisoned women, it would have been an easier read. Had the author tried a little harder to get into the mood of the country, which she left in the 1970’s, obviously as a young girl, she would have been able to breathe life into the chapters. As such it becomes a school homework essay, but longer than what the teacher ordered.

What was the story then? Zeba the loyal wife, whose husband changed over time from a loving partner to a cruel drunkard, who thought nothing of beating her and their four children. One day there is a commotion in the courtyard of their home, where she finds her husband Kamal brutally murdered with a hatchet.

As is expected in the story, she is accused of the deed. She escapes the fury of the neighbours and is taken to the women’s prison Chil Mahtab, where then the saga takes place. So many characters with so many bleak histories, who look upon imprisonment as a safe haven from mob revenge for deeds not done by them. A place where food is served, friends are made, tragedies are shared and to top all that a woman comes in who is well-versed in witchcraft, in poetry and she shares the prisoner’s cell. There is much creative poetry here in-between the narrative.

At one point Zeba is considered insane and she is taken away to spend time in a shrine/asylum headed by a Mulla, on whose verdict the Court’s judge will announce Zeba’s verdict. Surprise! Surprise! Here Zeba discovers something quite extraordinary, while she is well cared for, which bring colour back to her cheeks.

There is a happy ending of course and do I catch a whiff of romance between Yusuf the lawyer and Sultana the journalist, who suddenly appears on the scene. Now he won’t go back to the US right away! There was so much that could have been done with this story, there was so much to relate in child rape, prison life, witchcraft, a judge who comes to his senses eventually. It just needed a shorter version, a better writing style and better control of the English language.

Why was I dissatisfied? Is it because India is so close to Afghanistan and I learnt nothing new about that beautiful country, whose culture is so similar to ours. I wish then Ms, Hashimi could have written a book as great as Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner”. Now there is a book which taught me a lot about Afghanistan.