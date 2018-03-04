7 books that are making waves in the international literary market

Unraveled

Author: Helen Hardt

Ryan Steel and Ruby Lee are in love, but before they can move forward with a life together, they’re determined to bring resolution to the many unanswered questions they still face. To complicate matters, new threats arise with the arrival of two startling figures from their pasts. As they race against time to find answers, unexpected forces pull them apart.

The Great Alone

Author: Kristin Hannah

At once an epic story of human survival and love, and an intimate portrait of a family tested beyond endurance, the book offers a glimpse into a vanishing way of life in America. With her trademark combination of elegant prose and deeply drawn characters, Kristin Hannah has delivered an enormously powerful story that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the remarkable and enduring strength of women.

Night Moves

Author: Jonathan Kellerman

LAPD homicide detective Milo Sturgis knows there are crimes he cannot solve alone. And in this case, where the scene of the murder is as baffling as it is brutal, the good doctor’s insight is crucial. And without hands and a face, the body can’t be identified immediately. A brilliant criminal psychologist, Dr Alex Delaware works with Milo to help solve the most complex of crimes in Los Angeles, city of illusions, glamour and infamy.

An American Marriage

Author: Tayari Jones

Newlyweds Celestial and Roy are the embodiment of both the American Dream and the New South. He is a young executive, and she is an artist on the brink of an exciting career. But as they settle into the routine of their life together, they are ripped apart by circumstances neither could have imagined. As Roy’s time in prison passes, she is unable to hold on to the love that has been her centre.

12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos

Author: Jordan B. Peterson

In this book, he combines ancient wisdom with decades of experience to provide twelve profound and challenging principles for how to live a meaningful life, from setting your house in order before criticising others to comparing yourself to who you were yesterday, not someone else today. Gripping, thought-provoking and deeply rewarding, 12 rules for life offers an antidote to the chaos in our lives: eternal truths applied to our modern problems.

Everything Happens For A Reason

Author: Kate Bowler

Frank and funny, dark and wise, Kate Bowler pulls the reader deeply into her life in an account she populates affectionately with a colorful, often hilarious retinue of friends, mega-church preachers, relatives, and doctors. The book tells her story, offering up her irreverent, hard-won observations on dying and the ways it has taught her to live.

All the Pieces Matter: The Inside Story of The Wire

Author: Jonathan Abrams

Since its final episode aired in 2008, HBO’s acclaimed crime drama The Wire has only become more popular and influential. The issues it tackled, from the failures of the drug war and criminal justice system to systemic bias in law enforcement and other social institutions, have become more urgent and central to the national conversation. With unparalleled access to all the key actors and writers involved in its creation, Jonathan Abrams tells the astonishing, compelling, and complete account of The Wire, from its inception and creation through its end and powerful legacy.