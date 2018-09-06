Pasted outside public toilet, KBC 10’s poster with ‘Kab Tak Rokoge’ tagline gets a hilarious twist

The 10 season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has started and the show is gaining good TRPs under the host Amitabh Bachchan. With every new season, the makers of KBC come with a new tag line. This time, the tag line is ‘Kab Tak Rokoge’ which means ‘until you stop’.

The makers of KBC intended to convey the meaning with this tag line that ‘one cannot be stopped form achieving his ambitions if one continues to work hard for success’. However, the tag line conveyed a very different meaning after the poster of the show was placed on the walls of a public toilet.

A photo has emerged on social media which can be considered a great example of wrong placing of advertisements. A KBC season 10 poster was placed on walls of a public toilet. The poster of the KBC showed its tag line ‘Kab Tak Rokoge’. This ended up in a very weird situation as the words ‘Kab Tak Rokoge’ (Until you stop) was written just above a public toilet and conveyed a totally different meaning. Have a look at the photo.