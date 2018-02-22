Miracles Happen! Man in Gujarat is hit by truck on busy highway, walks away unhurt

In a surprising turn of events, a man from Gujarat narrowly avoided getting run over by a truck – with the whole incident captured on camera. A man in Gujarat’s Godhra had a narrow escape after being hit by a truck on a busy highway. A shocking video shared by news agency ANI shows the unidentified man getting hit by a dumper truck on the Halol-Pavagadh highway. The incident took place on February 20.

The said video shows a man, standing in the middle of an intersection, getting hit by a yellow garbage truck. The impact and the velocity of the truck sends him rolling over on the ground, reported NDTV.

Watch the video:

#WATCH Man makes a narrow escape after being hit by a dumper on Halol-Pavagadh highway in #Gujarat‘s Godhra (20.02.18) pic.twitter.com/fmnqd0IYnJ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

However, the very next second, he gets up and walks out of the way of the truck nonchalantly, seemingly unharmed. It is only after a few seconds that the truck comes to a stop. As a bike rider stops to check on him, the man very casually heads towards the middle of the road to pick up something. The dramatic incident happens in a matter of few moments.