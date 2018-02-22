Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PNBScam
#PriyaPrakashVarrier
#ManoharParrikar
#IndiavsSouthAfrica2018
Home / Bizarre News / Miracles Happen! Man in Gujarat is hit by truck on busy highway, walks away unhurt

Miracles Happen! Man in Gujarat is hit by truck on busy highway, walks away unhurt

— By FPJ Web Desk | Feb 22, 2018 01:20 pm
FOLLOW US:

Photo by: ANI

In a surprising turn of events, a man from Gujarat narrowly avoided getting run over by a truck – with the whole incident captured on camera. A man in Gujarat’s Godhra had a narrow escape after being hit by a truck on a busy highway. A shocking video shared by news agency ANI shows the unidentified man getting hit by a dumper truck on the Halol-Pavagadh highway. The incident took place on February 20.

The said video shows a man, standing in the middle of an intersection, getting hit by a yellow garbage truck. The impact and the velocity of the truck sends him rolling over on the ground, reported NDTV.

Watch the video: 


However, the very next second, he gets up and walks out of the way of the truck nonchalantly, seemingly unharmed. It is only after a few seconds that the truck comes to a stop. As a bike rider stops to check on him, the man very casually heads towards the middle of the road to pick up something. The dramatic incident happens in a matter of few moments.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK