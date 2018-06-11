LOL! SSC Student celebrates outside teacher’s house after scoring 51 per cent
Maharashtra SSC board result brought happiness in many student’s life but a student from Kanjurmarg got so happy that he organised celebration rally outside his teacher’s house. Interestingly, a video has gone viral on social media in which one can see students dancing like there is no tomorrow.
Well, there is a twist behind this video. Hilariously, as per this video, the student was told by his teacher that he won’t pass in SSC exams. But, the boy surprisingly passed the exam by scoring 51 per cent After that, he got so happy that to take revenge, he brought his friends mob along with him and celebrated outside the teacher’s house.
Interestingly, the video has gone viral on social media and getting many reactions from people. What is your reaction to this?
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Despite Donald Trump, doubts persist
The only positive the meeting of the two maverick leaders, Donald Trump of the US and Kim Jong-un of North…
Pranab Mukherjee stays true to his beliefs
Former president Pranab Mukherjee made his presence felt at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur last week on June seventh with…
But, can India trust Donald Trump?
It was in 1988 at a meeting between Chinese prime leader Deng Xiaoping and Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi that…
Narendra Modi good at foreign relations
One area where the prime minister has acquitted himself rather well is foreign affairs. Though without any experience of diplomacy,…
‘Mainstreaming’ of RSS & its implication
A Congressman for most part of his political life, Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend the valedictory function of the ‘Sangh…