LOL! SSC Student celebrates outside teacher’s house after scoring 51 per cent

Maharashtra SSC board result brought happiness in many student’s life but a student from Kanjurmarg got so happy that he organised celebration rally outside his teacher’s house. Interestingly, a video has gone viral on social media in which one can see students dancing like there is no tomorrow.

Well, there is a twist behind this video. Hilariously, as per this video, the student was told by his teacher that he won’t pass in SSC exams. But, the boy surprisingly passed the exam by scoring 51 per cent After that, he got so happy that to take revenge, he brought his friends mob along with him and celebrated outside the teacher’s house.

Interestingly, the video has gone viral on social media and getting many reactions from people. What is your reaction to this?