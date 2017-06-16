Delhi: Schizophrenic man chops off genitals, imagining neighbours accusing him of having sex with mom

It was a Sunday evening. A 35-year-old was in his bedroom using his cellphone when he thought he heard his neighbours gossiping about him again.

They were seemingly badmouthing the 35-year-old, accusing him of having sexual relations with his mother and sister. He could not take it anymore. In a fit of anger and embarrassment, he chopped off his genitals. His family took him to hospital where they learnt for the first time that he was a schizophrenic and the neighbours’ gossip was just his imagination.

Schizophrenia is a severe mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally. It may result in some combination of hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behaviour that impairs daily functioning, and can be disabling. According to doctors, this is not the first case where a patient suffering from the illness has chopped off his private parts. It has become an emerging trend as four such cases have been reported at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this year where the patients attacked themselves because of voices in their heads.

The 35-year-old has been suffering from schizophrenia for the past 15 years and he “hears” people casting aspersions on him. He lives in west Delhi with his parents and younger sister who is unmarried. His elder sister is married and lives nearby. The family members were unaware about his condition as they had never consulted a doctor, thinking he was just mentally challenged.

So, they never pushed him to get married. At the time of the incident, his father was managing his retail store in the neighbourhood. His mother and sister were watching television in another room when they heard a loud scream. They rushed to his room that was bolted from inside. On breaking in, they found him lying unconscious in a pool of blood. The severed genitalia were lying next to him. They called up his father who later took him to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Meanwhile, a team of doctors from the urology department first tried to fix the private parts. However, it could not be done as a lot of time had elapsed.