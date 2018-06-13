After Dancing Uncle, this woman telling friends ‘Chai Pi Lo’ in infuriating manner is the new internet sensation
If you think that Dhinchak Pooja’s videos were the worst thing to get viral on internet, then you are wrong, because the worst has arrived now. Social media is a weird place and anyone can become an overnight wonder. Now the new sensation to grab the attention of people is vlogger named Somvati Mahawar, whose videos of Instagram has gone viral nationwide.
Somvati has made a habit to post regular videos on her Instagram profile and the disappointing point is that these videos are just non-sense. Videos of ‘dancing uncle’ showed some amazing dance performances and Dhinchak Pooja showed at least some music in her videos, but the videos of Somvati has nothing special to showcase which is disappointing.
Some of her videos show eating or drinking something and offering others the same. In one video, she is seen drinking tea and she offers it to others, while in another video she is seen eating watermelon which she is offering to others. The vlogger also offers paneer in one of her videos. The video has become a sensation on social media with many various pages sharing it.
Have a look at the video below:
According to reports, Somvati has recorded and shared more than 400 videos on her social media handle and she has around nine thousand friends. She also has over 28 thousand followers, thus giving competition to some celebrities.
Twitter handle of Mumbai police, which is known to post hilarious tweets in unique manner, also posted the video of the Somvati. They used the video to create an awareness of safe driving. The ‘Chai Pi Lo’ video of the vlogger was shared by Mumbai police on Twitter, in which they added ‘Helmet pehan lo’ (wear helmet) comment. Have a look at the video below.
Hello Fraaands! Helmet pehan lo… to have a Safe-Tea at home! #RoadSafeTEA pic.twitter.com/MoGTYzK8wU
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 13, 2018
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Despite Donald Trump, doubts persist
The only positive the meeting of the two maverick leaders, Donald Trump of the US and Kim Jong-un of North…
Pranab Mukherjee stays true to his beliefs
Former president Pranab Mukherjee made his presence felt at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur last week on June seventh with…
But, can India trust Donald Trump?
It was in 1988 at a meeting between Chinese prime leader Deng Xiaoping and Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi that…
Narendra Modi good at foreign relations
One area where the prime minister has acquitted himself rather well is foreign affairs. Though without any experience of diplomacy,…
‘Mainstreaming’ of RSS & its implication
A Congressman for most part of his political life, Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend the valedictory function of the ‘Sangh…