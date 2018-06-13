After Dancing Uncle, this woman telling friends ‘Chai Pi Lo’ in infuriating manner is the new internet sensation

If you think that Dhinchak Pooja’s videos were the worst thing to get viral on internet, then you are wrong, because the worst has arrived now. Social media is a weird place and anyone can become an overnight wonder. Now the new sensation to grab the attention of people is vlogger named Somvati Mahawar, whose videos of Instagram has gone viral nationwide.

Somvati has made a habit to post regular videos on her Instagram profile and the disappointing point is that these videos are just non-sense. Videos of ‘dancing uncle’ showed some amazing dance performances and Dhinchak Pooja showed at least some music in her videos, but the videos of Somvati has nothing special to showcase which is disappointing.

Some of her videos show eating or drinking something and offering others the same. In one video, she is seen drinking tea and she offers it to others, while in another video she is seen eating watermelon which she is offering to others. The vlogger also offers paneer in one of her videos. The video has become a sensation on social media with many various pages sharing it.

Have a look at the video below:

According to reports, Somvati has recorded and shared more than 400 videos on her social media handle and she has around nine thousand friends. She also has over 28 thousand followers, thus giving competition to some celebrities.

Twitter handle of Mumbai police, which is known to post hilarious tweets in unique manner, also posted the video of the Somvati. They used the video to create an awareness of safe driving. The ‘Chai Pi Lo’ video of the vlogger was shared by Mumbai police on Twitter, in which they added ‘Helmet pehan lo’ (wear helmet) comment. Have a look at the video below.