Youths forced to take off black shirts at  venue gate

BHOPAL : The youths wearing black shirts were asked by the Police to remove them before entering the venue of public assembly, addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The assembly was held at Mohanpura of Rajgarh district. The Police feared that black shirts may be as black flags at the assembly.

The youths objected on getting their shirts removed but the Police and district administration did not pay heed to them.

Being Saturday, there were several people who were wearing black clothes in the assembly. With the elections coming near, Police are taking care in the meetings of big leaders that they should not be shown black flags.