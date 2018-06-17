Youth kills woman as paid sex deal turns sour

BHOPAL : Police on Saturday arrested a youth for murdering a woman and dumping her body on the roadside in Ayodhya Nagar. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC.

According to SHO Baljit Singh, the bloodstained body of Champa Bai alais Chandni Bano, 40, was found on the roadside in Ayodhya Nagar. Following the blood marks, police reached at the house Ankit Tiwari, 22, who is a garment vendor.

During interrogation, Ankit initially misguided the police but after strict questioning, he confessed that he murdered the woman over sexual deal.

Ankit told police that he spotted the woman in MP Nagar and struck a deal for sex at Rs 2000. However, later she refused the deal and demanded Rs 3000. Later, he took her to his residence at Ayodhya Nagar where they had fight over payment. Enraged over the woman’s stand, Ankit killed the woman threw her body on roadside, Baljit Singh said.