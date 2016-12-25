Youth fest concludes with gala ceremony

UMARIA : Like every year district level youth festival was organised at community hall of district headquarters on 22 December.

The programme consisted of various items like folk dance, folk song, drama, classical singing karnatak style, classical dance bharatnatyam, katthak, odisi, Manipuri, mridang, harmonium, guitar etc.

the participants whose age from 15 to 29 were selected for divisional youth festival from this programme. 126 artists were participated in this programme. SP Amit Verma did the opening ceremony of the programme, district sports and youth welfare officer SP Tiwari had given the detailed information about youth festival in his report.

On this occasion Upenderanath Dwivedi, Pradeep Singh Gahlot, RK Urmaliya, Ashok Dwivedi, Sharavan Tiwari, Niraj Singh, Javed Khan, Santosh Kumar Dwivedi prominent citizens and artists were present.