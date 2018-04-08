Yoga camp organised at BSNL office

BHOPAL : A Yoga camp was organised on Saturday at the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited office to help its employees lead a stress free life.

The members of Bhartiya Yoga Sansthan Dr Yogesh Sharma and Kishore in his address on Yoga and stress free living said that these days stress is taking its toll on human abilities, useful practice of Yoga will help all to reduce tension in their daily lives. Chief general manager Dr Mahesh Shukla said that the Maharashi Patanjali Yoga Sutra principals are still relevant in present time. Officials of BSNL and employees took notes of the teachings of the programme.