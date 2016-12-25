YC to beat drums to invite PM

BHOPAL : The State Youth Congress is going to beat drums at road squares on December 30 to invite the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and see the problems being faced by the common man due to demonetisation.

State Youth Congress president Kunal Choudhary informed a press conference here on Friday that the demonetisation exercise was done without proper planning and had created innumerable problems for the commoners. The PM had promised that the exercise would uncover black money running into thousands of crores of rupees but that does not seem to have happened.

Only a few cases have come to light and many of those caught are related with the ruling party.