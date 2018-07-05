Yash Pathe suicide case: Key accused, another held; sent to six-day police remand

Bhopal: Betul police have taken two accused on six-day remand in connection with suicide of Yash Pathe, a student of LN Medical College. Police will conduct more searches to collect evidences against five accused, who have been booked for abetment to suicide in the case.

Police on Tuesday arrested key accused Shruti Sharma and Shaleen Upadhyay from Pune. Two others accused – Akash and Gaurav Dubey – were arrested by Betul police earlier. Fifth accused Karthik Khare is on the run. Yash Pathe, a first year student of LN Medical College had committed suicide in Betul on June 13.

SP Betul DR Teniwar informed that the accused were traced on the basis of bank transactions. On Tuesday, cyber cell managed to track the two accused who were holed up in Pune at their friend’s house. Police arrested them and brought them to Betul.

The accused in a bid to avoid being traced had left their mobile phones in Bhopal but were tracked on the basis of their banking transactions they made in Pune. Shruti is third year student of engineering and her elder sister is the medical student in the college.

A few days before June 13, Shruti had a fight with Pathe and she along with others had bashed up Yash. They even recorded the entire incident in mobile. Thereafter, Yash was ragged by his seniors. Depressed Yash returned to Betul and committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling on June 13.

Police in its inquiry has found out that Shruti and four others had mentally and physically tortured Yash which drove him to end life. Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against them. A case under section 306 of the IPC was registered against the Shaleen Upadhyay, Gaurav Dubey, Shruti Sharma, Karthik Khare and Akash. All except Karthik are Bhopal residents, he hails from Satna.